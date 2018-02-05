A Mumbai-based woman's video desperately seeking help to escape torture from her husband has shocked the netizens. In a moving video appeared on Twitter, the woman, all in tears, is seen describing her plight and how she is being allegedly harassed by her husband.

The video went viral after filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared it on Twitter. In the nearly two-minute long video, the Khar resident is seen weeping and pleading everyone to help her in getting justice.

She had registered two cases against her husband in the Khar police station, alleging that the man had been torturing her mentally and physically for years.

"I have been in the relationship just for the betterment of my children. But this man refuses to do the needful for my living," she said in the video.

The woman regretted that the police did not take heed, despite her complaints. She further alleged that she was recently "electrocuted on her bed" by her husband. She also said that her husband was having an extramarital affair and was into gambling.

Cry of a women goes unheard with #KharPoliceStation. @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice. Please do the needful immediately before something untoward happens. #BetibachaoBetiPadao. pic.twitter.com/9DK5Bn1nJz — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 4, 2018

"Kindly help me, because this man will torture me mentally and end my life. If I don't get justice I will end up tomorrow in the streets of Khar. Please give me justice," the woman pleaded in the video.

According to The Indian Express, the couple is having a domestic dispute as told by a senior police official.

"The couple has three children and stay in a duplex apartment in Khar. While the husband and two kids stay on the eleventh floor, the woman along with their daughter stay on the 12th floor," the officer told The Indian Express.

He also added, "One case was registered for housebreaking, while another for criminal intimidation."

Mumbai Police has replied on the Twitter thread saying, "DCP Zone 9 is looking into the matter."

A recent survey, which was carried out among 4,658 women and 4,497 men across Maharashtra in the 15-49 age group, revealed some shocking number of domestic violence against women.

Among 4,658 women respondents from Maharashtra, 49 percent (2266) women have been the victims of domestic violence. While 75 percent blamed it on their husbands' drinking issue, many just simply refused to accept the brutality of the physical assault.

Nearly 20 percent women have accepted that they were slapped by their husbands. And, despite being tortured mentally and physically, only 9 percent of women have sought for help. The survey was conducted by the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) 2015-16.