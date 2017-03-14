Mumbai train spontaneously breaks out into Bollywood-style jam session

A Mumbai train burst into a spontaneous jam session on 4 March, echoing the excitement of a Bollywood movie. Passengers took to drumming on walls and chairs for a beat, while singing songs in Hindi to the delight of other train-goers. As the suburban train advanced along the track, a local sports reporter managed to capture the impromptu performance. The footage has since gone viral and Manas Mitul’s video has been retweeted more than 16,000 times.
