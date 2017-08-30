Mumbai has been hit by heaving rains which has resulted in waterlogged streets, massive traffic jams and the cancellation of trains and flights.

After heavy rain battered the city, people on roads were forced to walk in waist-high water, abandoning cars to walk.

Deputy municipal commissioner Sudhir Naik said, "This is an exceptional situation. The high tide coupled with gusty winds affected the water-receding capacity."

India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast "extremely heavy rainfall" in the next 24 to 48 hours in the western coast of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and parts of Gujarat and Goa.

PM Narendra Modi tweeted, assuring the Centre would support the state in "mitigating the situation due to heavy rains in parts of the state."

"Urge the people of Mumbai and surrounding areas to stay safe and take all essential precautions in the wake of the heavy rain," the PM said.

Navy helicopters are on standby to meet any eventuality in view of heavy rains in Mumbai and its adjoining areas, while the NDRF too has been put on alert.

Stay safe!