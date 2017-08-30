Mumbai, which had come to a standstill on Tuesday due to incessant rainfall it had received since 8:30 am on Monday, is recovering at a slow pace.

Mumbai rains wreak havoc, situation may worsen: Here's all you need to know [PHOTOS+VIDEOS]

The Maximum City experienced the heaviest rainfall in 12 years over the past couple of days. A few parts saw to around 300 mm rainfall.

Three people, including two children, were killed when a house collapsed in Mumbai on Tuesday night due to the heavy rain and strong winds, reported PTI. Another Four people — all commuters — were killed and 12 others were injured in different accident on railway tracks.

According to a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the western coast of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, may receive up to 250 mm of rainfall in the next 48 hours.

The monsoon clouds have moved further north. However, the IMD has sounded a "red alert" for heavy rain in the Konkan region, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and central Maharashtra.

As per latest reports, areas like Hindmata, Lalbaug, GTB Nagar, Sion, Mulund and low-lying areas in Parel, Worli and Dadar are moderately waterlogged. Parts of the Kurla slum are submerged in ankle-deep water. Residents have complained that the local administration has not sent any help.

Residents of Mumbai's Kurla slum say no help from administration #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/771j4Vp8NG — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2017

Residents of Mumbai's Kurla slum say no help from administration #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/771j4Vp8NG — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2017

Transport services

Though school and colleges remained closed on Wednesday, a few people went to office.

Predictably, roads have much less traffic, partially due to people staying home and partially due to waterlogging.

Flights operations in at the Mumbai airport are back to normal.

The local train service also resumed late on Tuesday night. The Thane railway station is still flooded. Central Railway has resumed services from Kurla to Dombivali.

Train services resume on Harbour line; Visuals from Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar railway station #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/SpkYhKPgQu — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2017

Rescue teams on standby

Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to rescue people. Even the Indian Navy has divers and choppers on standby.

Early on Wednesday morning, Navy cadets distributed breakfast and tea to people at the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station and arranged for shelter for those stuck in areas like Colaba, Worli and Ghatkopar.

Indian Navy distributes breakfast to people in Parel area #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/WlgppvjywD — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2017

Indian Navy distributes breakfast and tea to people at CSMT station #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/yYa18XWMWS — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2017

The iconic dabbawalas of Mumbai won't operate on Wednesday.