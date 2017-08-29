Residents of Mumbai are having a tough time due to the torrential rains that brought the city to a standstill on Tuesday. People have been giving live updates on the situation, and also sharing various information to help. Many Bollywood celebs too are contributing to the effort.With the flood situation due to heavy rains putting the commuters of Mumbai in a dangerous and troublesome condition, hashtag #MumbaiRains started trending on Twitter. People have been sharing helpline numbers, pictures and videos of the situation, and also offering shelter to victims of the rain.

Realising the seriousness of the situation, commoners are sharing their telephone numbers, and asking the needy people to contact for any kind of help. Some are also posting valuable advice and suggestions to stay safe.

Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Dia Mirza, Mahesh Bhatt among others expressed concern for people who are stuck on the flooded roads.

Some are sharing the helpline numbers, and some are also posting photos and videos of the rains on social media. Some celebs themselves got stuck in a messy situation due to the rain.

As reported, Mumbai has faced the worst rains today since 2006, and it has certainly turned the roads murky. People are advised to stay remain indoors. People, who are stuck in offices, are also advised to be patient and wait till the situation gets better. Check some of the tweets, pictures, videos shared by B-Town stars on Twitter:

BMC helpline 1916. Police Helpline 100..Home is the safest.. for most. Find shelter and give shelter. Be safe Mumbai #mumbairains — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 29, 2017

May Allah keep all of you safe. #mumbaiRains. I've been told the authorities are doing their best to make it easy for you. God bless. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 29, 2017

Everyone please stay safe and indoors. Feel terrible about people and animals with no proper shelter or no shelter at all. #MumbaiRains — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) August 29, 2017

While I do this,alerts showing up on my phone about the rains in Mumbai.Please stay safe and take care everyone. — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) August 29, 2017

Heard about the heavy rains in Mumbai!!! Please be safe.. And PLEASE make some room for stray dogs and cats in your buildings & compounds! — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 29, 2017

Just went to fetch the kids from school. Traffic smooth and free flowing..traffic police on the streets to help. well done @MumbaiPolice — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 29, 2017

Please do not venture out! If you can offer shelter to strays and people stuck in the rain please do.MCGM helpline number 1916 #MumbaiRains — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 29, 2017

High tide soon. Water level on roads likely to rise. Please stay put where you are & remain indoors. Keep food/water handy.#MumbaiRains — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) August 29, 2017

"We were pulled out of our car just in time by generous strangers." ( Khar West , Mumbai. 4:30 pm ) pic.twitter.com/XfxOiE4uXn — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) August 29, 2017

Ganesha take care of our city ?? A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Aug 29, 2017 at 2:46am PDT