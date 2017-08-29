Mumbai rain
Pictures of heavy rain in MumbaiTwitter

Residents of Mumbai are having a tough time due to the torrential rains that brought the city to a standstill on Tuesday. People have been giving live updates on the situation, and also sharing various information to help. Many Bollywood celebs too are contributing to the effort.With the flood situation due to heavy rains putting the commuters of Mumbai in a dangerous and troublesome condition, hashtag #MumbaiRains started trending on Twitter. People have been sharing helpline numbers, pictures and videos of the situation, and also offering shelter to victims of the rain.

Realising the seriousness of the situation, commoners are sharing their telephone numbers, and asking the needy people to contact for any kind of help. Some are also posting valuable advice and suggestions to stay safe.

Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Dia Mirza, Mahesh Bhatt among others expressed concern for people who are stuck on the flooded roads.

Some are sharing the helpline numbers, and some are also posting photos and videos of the rains on social media. Some celebs themselves got stuck in a messy situation due to the rain.

As reported, Mumbai has faced the worst rains today since 2006, and it has certainly turned the roads murky. People are advised to stay remain indoors. People, who are stuck in offices, are also advised to be patient and wait till the situation gets better. Check some of the tweets, pictures, videos shared by B-Town stars on Twitter:

Ganesha take care of our city ??

