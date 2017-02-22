Shobhaa De
Shobhaa DeCreative Commons/Books LIVE

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday night hit back at author and columnist Shobhaa De after the latter tweeted a picture of an overweight policeman in uniform. De mocked the Mumbai Police's "heavy" arrangement for the BMC elections that took place in the city on Tuesday.

She tweeted the picture with a caption saying:

Three hours later, the Mumbai Police hit out at her for the insensitive tweet, while clarifying that the policeman and the uniform worn by him did not belong to their department. The Mumbai Police tweeted saying:

De's tweet went viral soon after it was posted. It has received 785 likes and has been retweeted 268 times so far. On Wednesday morning, the author tweeted again, saying that she did not intend to offend anyone and advised the police department to "consult a dietician" if it was an "undoctored image doing the rounds."

The picture posted by De has been doing the rounds on social media for the past two years. Here are some reactions to De's tweet mocking the Mumbai Police for the "heavy police bandobast":

