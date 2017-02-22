The Mumbai Police on Tuesday night hit back at author and columnist Shobhaa De after the latter tweeted a picture of an overweight policeman in uniform. De mocked the Mumbai Police's "heavy" arrangement for the BMC elections that took place in the city on Tuesday.

She tweeted the picture with a caption saying:

Heavy police bandobast in Mumbai today! pic.twitter.com/sY0H3xzXl3 — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) February 21, 2017

Three hours later, the Mumbai Police hit out at her for the insensitive tweet, while clarifying that the policeman and the uniform worn by him did not belong to their department. The Mumbai Police tweeted saying:

We love puns too Ms De but this one is totally imisplaced. Uniform/official not ours. We expect better from responsible citizens like you. https://t.co/OcKOoHO5bX — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 21, 2017

De's tweet went viral soon after it was posted. It has received 785 likes and has been retweeted 268 times so far. On Wednesday morning, the author tweeted again, saying that she did not intend to offend anyone and advised the police department to "consult a dietician" if it was an "undoctored image doing the rounds."

Mumbai/Maharashtra Police, pranaam. No offence intended. M.P. police, consult a dietician,if it's an asli ,undoctored image doing the rounds — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) February 22, 2017

The picture posted by De has been doing the rounds on social media for the past two years. Here are some reactions to De's tweet mocking the Mumbai Police for the "heavy police bandobast":

@DeShobhaa if I zoom in the photo, I can see M.P. police written on his badge.Don't keep tweeting nonsense. N yes, it amount to body-shaming — Tark-vachaspati (@crashhgate) February 21, 2017

@2emkay @crashhgate @DeShobhaa

Mumbai police trolling an Old Porno calling her a "Responsible Citizen", how sad it is 4 Shobbha? pic.twitter.com/czMJrDfFYX — Shesha Kumar (@Sheshapatangi) February 21, 2017

@crashhgate @Sheshapatangi @2emkay @DeShobhaa @MumbaiPolice To add to this someone pls start a donation campaign to refer her to a doc. — somit bhattacharya (@BSOMIT) February 22, 2017

.@DeShobhaa if body shaming is worthy of condemnation for women, men deserve the same. Gender equality needs advocates, not your puns — IGotThis (@jasuja) February 21, 2017

@DeShobhaa time for some psychiatric counseling — Vijay Chauthaiwale (@vijai63) February 21, 2017

@DeShobhaa u must change ur name to Shobha 'Kuch B Bak' De — Ansu Bhatia (@bhatia_anshu) February 21, 2017