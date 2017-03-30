Mumbai Police on Thursday morning started a hunt for Arunabh Kumar, the CEO of digital entertainment startup, The Viral Fever (TVF), after they booked him on Wednesday for molesting a woman. Kumar's name started doing the rounds after an anonymous woman blogger, who goes by the name 'The Indian fowler', took to the social media and accused Kumar of sexually harassing her.

An FIR was registered under Section 354 (sexual harassment) and Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) against Kumar. "It is a non-bailable offence and we will definitely be opposing his bail plea. We want to arrest him," a senior police official says.

The Viral Fever CEO Arunabh Kumar rubbishes molestation charges by anonymous blogger

When a team from MIDC Police Station went to the TVF office, they found Kumar to be missing. "We are searching for him but are unable to find him," said a police official.

Kumar has rubbished the allegations of sexual harassment made by the anonymous blogger. However, the news has made headlines already, and even actress-turned-columnist Twinkle Khanna had openly slammed him over the charges made against him.

The MIDC police have also urged other victims to come forward. Besides promising a fair investigation, they have also reiterated that their identities would be kept a secret.