A Mumbai based model-actress has accused her ex-boyfriend of leaking her nude picture on social media. A police complaint has also been filed against her former boyfriend.

The model filed the complaint at Juhu police station on Friday after she came to know about the picture being leaked online through a friend.

The model has also accused the boyfriend of stalking her online.

"He has been stalking me on social media since I ended the relationship a few months ago. We had been in a relationship for almost three years, during which he took my nude photos. I learnt that the photo was uploaded through his account," The Times of India quoted the 25-year-old actress as saying in the complaint.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 354 (A) (sexual harassment), 354 (D) (monitors use by a woman of internet, commits offence of stalking) and under IT Act section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material), the report added. The case has now been transferred to Chitalsar police station in Thane.