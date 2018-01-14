Search operations on Sunday morning resumed a day after three students allegedly drowned to death and over 35 students were stranded mid-sea in Mumbai's Palghar in an incident where a private boat capsized.

Here are the updates of Saturday's mid-sea horror which claimed the lives of 3:

The Coast Guard officials reached out to over 35 students in mid-sea, in Palghar, on Saturday where they were stranded in the water after the boat — "Dahanu Queen" — in which they were travelling capsized.

All the students were a part of a school picnic arranged by the Ponda School and Junior College in Mumbai's Parnaka. The police on Saturday said 32 students had been rescued, while the coast guards along with other local fishermen were still on the lookout for more students.

Three girls had drowned and as many as five students are still missing from the boat that was carrying around 40 students, the officials had hinted earlier.

On Sunday, few of the students grieved the loss of their three friends. One Pragati Madia said: "A friend sent some pictures on board the ferry. I had seen the pictures, and now I can't believe that three of my friends are dead."

She added: "There were more students on the boat than its capacity."

President Ram Nath Kovind has expressed grief over the incident and tweeted: "Anguished to hear of the boat carrying schoolchildren capsizing in Dahanu, Maharashtra. [sic]"

Anguished to hear of boat carrying schoolchildren capsizing in Dahanu, Maharashtra. State government has rescued most of the passengers and is making efforts to trace those still missing. My condolences to bereaved families #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 13, 2018

On Sunday, the Coast Guard (CG) station in Dahanu tried to get in touch with the school authorities to confirm the number of students travelling in the boat at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, a Coast Guard spokesperson said a chopper deployed for the search operations took off in the early hours of Sunday, while another helicopter was deployed from Daman. The police have said the owner of the boat along with three others, whose identities are yet to be revealed, was arrested on the evening of January 13.

Palghar Superintendent of Police Manjunath Singe was quoted as saying by PTI that the three deceased have been identified as — Sonal Bhagwan Surati, Janhavi Harish Surati, and Sanskruti Mayavanshi. All three were 17 years old.

The families of the deceased are traumatised by the loss. "She was the last one to be found. Of the Mayavanshis' three children, she was the younger daughter. She was in Class XI," said Sanskruti's relatives. The uncle of One of the students has alleged that the "boat service had started only a week ago. Now we hear that it was illegal."

Another student who was rescued from the boat capsize told PTI that the boat had around seven children who belong to the Dahanu village, which is over 100 km from Mumbai.