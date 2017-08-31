At least one person was killed, and many are feared trapped after a three-storey building collapsed in Dongri in Mumbai early on Thursday.

Eleven people have been rescued and were shifted to a local hospital, according to reports.

Reports say that the residential building on Pakmodia street in Bhendi Bazaar area was undergoing some redevelopment work.

#Visuals Mumbai: 3-storey building collapsed near JJ Junction in Pakmodia street of Bhindi Bazar. 3 people rescued from debris. pic.twitter.com/uenKz74dEt — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2017

10 fire tenders and rescue teams are reportedly on the spot trying to rescue the trapped people. An NDRF team has also rushed to the spot to assist them.

NDRF team moves to the building collapse site at Dongri area, Bhindi Bazar, Mumbai. — NDRF (@NDRFHQ) August 31, 2017

The Zone 1 DCP Dr Manoj Sharma has said that three people have been rescued so far from the debris. He further added that they are looking for other trapped survivors.

Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rains since Tuesday, driving normal life off-track. The city received over 300 mm rain on August 29. According to a pre-monsoon survey, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 791 buildings as 'most dangerous' at the time.

More details are awaited.