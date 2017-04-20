Mumbai Indians have been in marvellous form in IPL 2017, and have won four matches on a trot. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be keen to continue their impressive form when they face Kings XI Punjab on Thursday.

With a number of world-class players and quality uncapped players in both the sides, the IPL 2017 fantasy league players are spoilt for choice.

Here, I have given below some players, who should be in you squad including batsman, bowlers, all-rounder and wicketkeeper. But then it depends on the transfers left in your kitty. You will not want to use all of the players given below but it would be wise if you have two to three players and an uncapped player from the list.

I have also suggested a power player for this Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab clash as well.

Batsmen

Rohit Sharma – The Mumbai Indians skipper might not have been in great form, but Rohit definitely looked in top notch in their last game against Gujarat Lions, scoring 40 runs. Considering he is back in form, Rohit, who has been a huge player in IPL, the Mumbai batsmen should definitely be there in your list. He should be your power player.

Hashim Amla – The Kings XI Punjab player has kept out Shaun Marsh of the team for a good reason, as Amla has been brilliant at the top, barring the last game. He has scored above 25 runs three times this season, and Amla has scored at a good rate as well.

Bowlers

Lasith Malinga – Do I even need to tell you? This Mumbai Indians pacer is known for his bowling with the new ball as well as at the death. He has a habit of picking wickets, and with batsmen going after his bowling in the powerplay, he normally dismisses a couple or so in the last few overs.

Sandeep Sharma – The right-arm pacer from Kings XI Punjab has the knack of moving the new ball, and is brilliant with it. If the Mumbai Indians batsmen fail to read his swing and if there is anything in the pitch, he could have a great day at the office.

All-rounders

Kieron Pollard - He has not bowled much in IPL 2017, but he has come back to form with the willow in his last two matches for Mumbai Indians. In-form and on song, this is the right time to pick the player, who can score you that extra points with the bonus points.

Glenn Maxwell – The Kings XI Punjab skipper has been bracketed as an all-rounder in IPL 2017 fantasy league, which many may feel is wrong. But that should not be your problem. The right-hander has been decent, and if he gets more time in the middle, he could create havoc and score big for the team.

Wicket-keepers

Jos Buttler – He may not keep wickets for Mumbai Indians, but the Englishman is a fierce player at the top of the order. He is keen to get a big score, and it could be against KXIP as he had starts, but failed to score big. Buttler is in form, and this could be the game, where he unleashes his A game.

Uncapped Players

Manan Vohra: If you watched his last innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he almost single-handedly won the match for KXIP, scoring 50-ball 95, you will not even think twice about picking him in the playing XI.

Nitish Rana - The Mumbai Indians batsman has been a star in IPL 2017, with scores of 34, 50, 45, 11 and 53. With such consistent performance in the competition, he could your uncapped player.

Krunal Pandya: An uncapped all-rounder. What else do you want? Krunal has been brilliant with both the bat and ball when required for Mumbai Indians.