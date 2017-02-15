The first I-League Kolkata derby of the calendar year 2017 could not produce a result as both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal shared the spoils. Let's just assume that a goalless stalemate was the best possible result from the match featuring the two most in-form teams of the I-League this season.

The next test, however, could come easy for Sanjoy Sen's Mohun Bagan. The former I-League champions take on Mumbai FC at the Cooperage stadium on Wednesday, with none but to keep the undefeated record intact, remaining the aim.

In football, however, as the mantra is: You are bound to fail if you take your opponent lightly!

Sanjoy Sen is pretty aware of that. Currently, Santosh Kashyap's side are ninth in the table after an impressive start to their season, that saw Mumbai FC play with only Indian players in the match, in contrast to Bagan's second place in I-League 2017.

"The match versus Mumbai will not be an easy one, it will be tough, but we will try to win it," said Sen in the pre-match presser.

Kashyap's side could be going through troubled times, but the ambitions of Mumbai FC, from I-League 2017, hasn't toned down a bit. "We will try to finish in the top-3 and that has not changed," said Kashyap. "We have ten matches remaining from now on till the end of the season, and we will definitely try to achieve our target."

For Mohun Bagan, star winger Sony Norde could miss out of Wednesday's match owing to his niggling knee injury, while for Mumbai FC, Indian football veteran Steven Dias is unavailable.

Match schedule

Date: February 15

Time: 7 pm IST

Venue: Cooperage Stadium, Mumbai

Where to watch live

India: TV - Ten 2.

Live streaming - Ten Sports.

Live score - Twitter.