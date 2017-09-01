At least 33 people have died and 15 are still feared trapped in the Bhendi Bazaar building collapse, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) disaster control said on Friday. Around 50 people have been rescued in over 24 hours of rescue operations.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased. He had visited the spot and ordered a detailed probe into the matter.

"Action will be taken in case of any negligence. I am personally monitoring the situation," Fadnavis told media. Later, he told the BMC commissioner to focus on immediate medical assistance to the injured.

It has been revealed that Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) had issued warning notices to the now collapsed building before they declared it dilapidated in 2011.

However, the 117-year-old building never appeared on the list of dilapidated buildings of BMC or state housing authority in these six years.

5 storey building collapses near JJ junction, Bhendi Bazaar, Mumbai. 2 dead, 10 rescued, several still trapped (visuals: @c_mangure) pic.twitter.com/jyczqRxwK5 — Isheeta Bali (@isheetab) August 31, 2017

Bhendi Bazaar has 256 fragile buildings

The fact that another 256 structures, more than 80 years old, are up for redevelopment in the locality, reveals how many more tragedies are in the offing.

"As many as 4,221 families live in these structures in the congested locality which is crumbling under poor infrastructure even as the Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (MHADA) has given the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) the go-ahead to redevelop 227 buildings," officials told Hindustan Times.

Blame game begins

Officials have confirmed that MHADA had given its nod to Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) to redevelop 227 buildings and held SBUT responsible for the tragedy.

"We have approved of redevelopment plans and five proposals are being scrutinised. The SBUT has to take care of evacuation, transit arrangements, accommodation and demolition of the old, vacant buildings," said Sumant Bhange, chief of MHADA's Mumbai Repairs and Reconstruction Board.

While Congress MLA Amin Patel, pinning blame on MHADA, said even if residents are sent evacuation notices, it was housing board's responsiblity to implement the redevelopment plan.

So far, the SBUT has demolished 95 buildings and shifted 1,800 families to a nearby transit camp.

However, some residents are said to be unhappy as they were not informed about SBUT's plans.