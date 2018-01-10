The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has registered a case against a local builder, Samir Bhojwani, after actress Saira Banu filed a complaint alleging that the builder cheated her husband and veteran actor Dilip Kumar to the tune of over Rs 250 crore, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror.

The case was registered by EOW under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document as genuine) and 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The builder was also charged under the Arms Act after the EOW seized 17 weapons, including knives and daggers in a raid at his Bandra house on Monday (January 8).

Banu, in her FIR lodged on January 4, accused Bhojwani of using forged documents to grab Dilip Kumar's Bungalow in Pali Hill adding that the latter possesses all the documents that prove his ownership of the property. Banu also claimed that the builder threatened to evict them from the property which the couple is using as a residence.

"The veracity of the documents furnished by Bhojwani to lay claim to the two plots on which a house was built by Dilip Kumar in the 60s is being investigated," Deputy Commissioner of Police, EOW, Parag Manere told Mumbai Mirror with another EOW officer, who wished not to be named, said Bhojwani is absconding.