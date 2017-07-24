In an unfortunate incident that took place in Mumbai on Sunday, a 34-year-old Bandra-based woman biker was run over by a truck after she hit a pothole on the road.

The accident took place on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, when Jagruti Viraj Hogale was on her way to Jawhar. Hogale, who belongs to an all-women biker club called the Bikerni Motorcycle Group, was heading for a weekend getaway along with two other friends.

Around 9 am on Sunday, she tried to overtake a truck near Vaiti village, 100km from Mumbai. As it was raining heavily, she did not see a pothole ahead of her.

As she tried to avoid it by swerving her bike to the left, she was thrown off the vehicle. According to the police, she was crushed under the rear wheel of the truck that she was trying to overtake.

By the time, her friends who were following her reached the spot, Hogale had died.

"We registered a case under section 304 (a) (negligent driving) against Hogale. She should have shown better judgement while riding her bike. Had she swerved to the right, she probably could have been saved as she was wearing a helmet," Kasa assistant police inspector Jayprakash Gute was quoted by the Hindustan Times.

"She was a part of several biking expeditions. She was an example of what a person can achieve. Apart from riding bikes, Jagruti was a long-distance runner, a trekker, and a member of the Morya Dhol Tasha Patthak," an inconsolable Urvashi Patole, founder of Bikerni was quoted as saying by the Mumbai Mirror.