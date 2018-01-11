Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz narrates the story of a lower-caste boxer's journey of becoming a successful sportsman. Set to release on Friday, January 12, the movie has received a lot of appreciation from Bollywood critics and celebs alike.

The film is set in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh and is apparently inspired by a true story. Starring Vineet Kumar Singh, who has showcased his acting prowess in Anurag's Bombay Talkies, Gangs of Wasseypur and Ugly, Mukkabaaz is co-produced by Anurag and Anand L Rai. The film also features Ravi Kishan and Jimmy Shergill in key roles.

No Bollywood film is complete without a love angle and Mukkabaaz is no different. Besides the boxer's journey, the film showcases the unique love story of a mute girl, played by Zoya Hussain, and Vineet's character.

Critics have lauded Vineet's performance. They said he got into the skin of the character. They believe Vineet alone carried the film on his shoulders. The film makes one cry, laugh and also think about the corrupt system.

The celebrities are also in all praise about master craftsman Anurag for bringing such a brilliant story on to the screen. Jimmy too has proved yet again that he is one of the finest actors in the industry.

Check out the critics' review of Mukkabaaz:

Umesh Punwani of Koimoi said: "Don't expect a Rocky or Gangs Of Wasseypur, because this is not. Growing comfortably in its own little space, Mukkabaaz fits perfectly to the genre of Anurag Kashyap films but this time it's comparatively less dark & more entertaining. Don't think, go watch!"

Renuka Vyavahare of the Times of India wrote: "While the film is essentially a love story that lands some hard punches on the social stigmas through boxing, the bouts are as real as they can be. The one featuring professional boxer Neeraj Goyat will strap you to the edge of your seat."

"The casting is brilliant as well. Vineet Kumar Singh's rigorous regime pays off as he looks like boxer, who is fit enough to probably box for real. Zoya Hussain makes a spectacular debut as Sunaina, the feisty young woman who refuses to be a hapless victim despite the circumstances. Ravi Kishan delivers a powerful performance and Jimmy Shergill is outstanding as the oppressor of the meek."

Check out the celebs review of Mukkabaaz:

Screenwriter Ramkumar Singh tweeted: "What a film.. what a performance..What an experience..loved it..#Mukkabaaz @anuragkashyap72 @aanandlrai @ItsVineetSingh @ErosNow"

Screenwriter Hitesh Kewalya tweeted: #Mukkabaaz first punches you in the gut and then forces you to smile at your own pain. Only @anuragkashyap72 can do that. @ItsVineetSingh @zyhssn are fantastic. @jimmysheirgill @ravikishann out of this world. @aanandlrai @cypplOfficial

