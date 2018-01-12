Anurag Kashyap's movie Mukkabaaz, starring Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain, Ravi Kishan and Jimmy Shergill, has received positive reviews from the audience.

Mukkabaaz is a sports drama and apparently inspired by a true story. It narrates the story of a boxer's (Shravan Singh, played by Vineet Kumar Singh) journey and also showcases his unique love story with a mute girl, played by Zoya Hussain. The film is set in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and features Ravi Kishan and Jimmy Shergill in key roles.

Mukkabaaz review round-up: Critics and celebs rave about Vineet Kumar Singh's performance in the sports drama

Vineet, and his talent, was discovered by Anurag, who believed in him and offered him Bombay Talkies, Gangs of Wasseypur and Ugly. In Mukkabaaz, Vineet worked hard to get into the skin of the character. He in fact pushed himself to the limits to film the action sequences without any body-double, and has managed to impress the audience.

Mukkabaaz releases on January 12: 5 powerful reasons to watch Anurag Kashyap's directorial

The makers ensured that the boxing sequences were performed with real boxers, who ended up injuring Vineet several times during the shoot. Vineet suffered broken ribs, and cuts on his face, hands and body.

Co-produced by Anurag and Anand L Rai, the film is being praised by the audience, critics and celebrities alike. Vineet's performance has garnered huge praise. Similar praise is being heaped on master craftsman Anurag Kashyap for bringing such a brilliant story to the screen. Jimmy, too, has proved again he is one of the finest actors in the industry.

Here, we bring some of the viewers' reviews on the film, as shared on social media.

Akshaya Sharma: @anuragkashyap72 #Mukkabaaz Thrills...#smokinghot experience punches one back 2 memory lane

Ishan Mohan: #Mukkabaaz is a total knockout! A movie about love, passion and of course boxing, Awesome Movie bole to ek Number #1 #Mukkabaaz12thJAN @anuragkashyap72 @FuhSePhantom @ItsVineetSingh @jimmysheirgill

Umesh Jiyani: @anuragkashyap72 , bahut hua sammaan...ye boxing movie 40 Nhi 100 cr karegi sir...perfect cinema #Mukkabaaz

