Mukesh and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani, who became a victim of online trolls because of his weight, has hogged the limelight again and this time because of his speech.

Anant delivered his first speech at Reliance Industries' 40th-anniversary mega event in Mumbai on December 23. During the celebrations, Anant's elder siblings Akash and Isha also delivered their speeches, but it was the former who was trolled on social media.

Anant's speech was over, but netizens were not done yet. Almost a week after the event, Anant's speech went viral on social media and messaging app WhatsApp with netizens mocking the billionaire's son. Several people appreciated Anant for his speech, but several mocked him and soon he became a subject of internet memes and jokes on Twitter, Several netizens even made fun of Anant's expression.

Anant Ambani speech started trending on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon with a video of his speech circulating online with funny captions.

This is not the first time he was trolled on social media. In 2013, he was trolled mercilessly during the Indian Premier League (IPL) for being obese. A viral photoshopped photo showing Anant sitting on one side of a sofa while his mother Nita sitting on the other side became an internet sensation.

However, two years after getting trolled, he came back with a bang and surprised everyone. Anant lost 108 kgs and came to limelight as an ultra-slim Anant Ambani. And at that time, netizens praised him for his dedication and amazing weight-loss journey.