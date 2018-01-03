Mukesh and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani, who became a victim of online trolls because of his weight, has hogged the limelight again and this time because of his speech.
Anant delivered his first speech at Reliance Industries' 40th-anniversary mega event in Mumbai on December 23. During the celebrations, Anant's elder siblings Akash and Isha also delivered their speeches, but it was the former who was trolled on social media.
Also Read: Hoax busted: This wedding card worth Rs 1.5 lakh is not of Mukesh Ambani's son Akash
Anant's speech was over, but netizens were not done yet. Almost a week after the event, Anant's speech went viral on social media and messaging app WhatsApp with netizens mocking the billionaire's son. Several people appreciated Anant for his speech, but several mocked him and soon he became a subject of internet memes and jokes on Twitter, Several netizens even made fun of Anant's expression.
Anant Ambani speech started trending on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon with a video of his speech circulating online with funny captions.
Check out all the Twitter reactions below:
Look at his mother!— Garima A. Mittal (@geeeammm) January 1, 2018
If I were him, my parents would have left the place embarrassed without anyone noticing & jayedaad se bhi nikal dete! :Dhttps://t.co/aC092iP35u
On Reliance Family Day, Anant Ambani gave a very inspiring speech at the event which celebrated 40 years of RIL. With paramount intentions in his mind and vigour in his voice, his speech left the audience in awe.#RIL40 #RelianceFamilyDay #AnantAmbani pic.twitter.com/8edut8d4xs— Dhanraj Nathwani (@DhanrajNathwani) December 26, 2017
Anant Ambani's speech was awesome. Especially the parts where he had the SAME expressions I do when I accidentally stub my toe on a piece of furniture. pic.twitter.com/wk5qdIly6n— Akshar (@AksharPathak) January 2, 2018
Indians are so insecure that they can’t stop mocking 22-year-old Anant Ambani’s speech. It was his first time in front of everyone & no matter how rich he is - he is bound to get nervous. Get a grip, you trolls or you won’t be able to because of your sad, pathetic life?— That Girl (@worldexegete) January 3, 2018
Funny how people who get nervous to give a presentation in their office in front of their seniors and colleagues are making fun of Anant Ambani's speech.— King_Drunkard_IV (@KingDrunkard) January 1, 2018
Full respect to Anant Ambani for giving such an inspiring speech in spite of severe constipation..— Saad (@SoundOfSaad) January 1, 2018
The first scary speech of Anant #Ambani. Just watch his facial expressions.. #Reliance pic.twitter.com/VrLDjGq7IA— яαʝєєν ʝαιи (@Rajeev4T) January 2, 2018
Everyone laughing at Anant Ambani's speech while he laughs at everyone's bank accounts.— Parth Nanavati (@parth_nanavati8) January 2, 2018
Anant Ambani is already getting the Rahul Gandhi treatment. He looks horribly out of place, would rather be doing something else but is still there to make his Mommy happy.— Ray Stings (@Purba_Ray) January 3, 2018
Anant Ambani's speech was like listening to Dhinchak Pooja song on loop.— Sowmya Uday Shankar (@SoGe89) January 3, 2018
The best part about "Anant Ambani" s speech were the expressions of his mother, Neeta Ambani. Every mother is just the same. Her expressions on watching her son giving his first "weird" speech is adorable & reflects her happiness and love 4 him.— Unnati Madan (@unnati_madan) January 3, 2018
#AnantAmbani #Anantambanispeech
This is not the first time he was trolled on social media. In 2013, he was trolled mercilessly during the Indian Premier League (IPL) for being obese. A viral photoshopped photo showing Anant sitting on one side of a sofa while his mother Nita sitting on the other side became an internet sensation.
However, two years after getting trolled, he came back with a bang and surprised everyone. Anant lost 108 kgs and came to limelight as an ultra-slim Anant Ambani. And at that time, netizens praised him for his dedication and amazing weight-loss journey.