Forbes has released the world's billionaires list of 2018, and as many as 119 Indians, consisting of 18 new-comers, have made it to the elite group. Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani is the richest Indian with a net worth of $40.1 billion, followed by Azim Premji, Lakshmi Mittal, Shiv Nadar, and Dilip Shanghvi.

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos is the world's richest person with a net worth of $112 billion. He has taken the top spot on the Forbes' list of world's billionaires 2018, beating Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, who were at No. 1 and 2 spots respectively in the last year's list.

Mukesh Ambani has retained his title as the richest person in India. He is in the 19th position in Forbes' list of world's billionaires 2018, the only Indian to feature in top 20. His net worth is $40.1 billion, up from last year's $38 billion.

Indian business tycoon and chairman of Wipro Limited, Azim Premji, is second richest Indian with a net worth of $18.8 against last year's $19 billion (ranked 58 in the world), followed by Lakshmi Mittal with a fortune of $18.5 (ranked 62 in the world), Shiv Nadar with $14.6 net worth (ranked 98 in the world), and Dilip Shanghvi with net worth of $12.8 (ranked 115 in the world).

Indian billionaires like Hinduja family, Pallonji Mistry and Godrej family, who were in top 10 list last year, failed to make it this time.

Other Indian billionaires, who are among the 200 richest people in the world, are Kumar Birla (ranked 127 with $11.8 billion net worth), Uday Kotak - ranked 142 with $10.7 billion net worth, Radhakishan Damani - ranked 127 with $11.8 billion net worth, Gautam Adani - ranked 154 with $9.7 billion net worth, Cyrus Poonawalla - ranked 170 with $9.1 billion net worth, and Savitri Jindal and Sunil Mittal, both ranked at 176 with $8.8 billion net worth each.

In the world scenario, Jeff Bezos rounded up his net worth to $112 billion by adding more than $39 billion to his last year's net worth of $72.8 billion to become the only person with a 12-figure fortune to ever feature in Forbes' list.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who was named the richest billionaire last year, has been pushed to second position this year, and Warren Buffett, who was in the second position in last year's list, is at the no. 3 spot this time. Gates's net worth is $90 billion, while that of Buffett is $84 billion.

Bernard Arnault & family is in the fourth position with a net worth of $72 billion, followed by Mark Zuckerberg ($71 billion net worth), Amancio Ortega ($71.3 billion net worth), Carlos Slim Helu ($67.1 billion net worth), Charles Koch ($60 billion net worth), David Kock ($60 billion net worth), and Larry Ellison ($58.5 billion net worth).

The number of billionaires has increased from 2,043 in 2017 to 2,208, and Americans lead the pack with a record 585 billionaires, followed by China with 373, according to Forbes.