India's billionaires have taken the luxury travelling to another level with their expensive private jets. After luxury cars, islands, yachts and expensive house, the billionaire in India are now known for their expensive private jets.

India's richest businessman like Mukesh Ambani, Lakshmi Mittal and Ratan Tata among others have everything luxurious, including their private jets that cost millions.

So, let's take a look at the top seven Indians who own the most expensive private jets.

Mukesh Ambani

The chairman, managing director and largest shareholder of Reliance Industries Limited not only has the most outrageously expensive property but also has the most expensive private jet. Mukesh Ambani owns a Boeing Business Jet 2, which is priced at $73 million. One of the most luxurious and expensive private jets is a mix of technology and luxury, according to reports.

Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani, who is Mukesh Ambani's younger brother and chairman of Reliance Group, owns the second most expensive private jet in India. The private jet, Bombardier Global Express XRS, is priced at $38 million.

Lakshmi Mittal

Lakshmi Mittal, who is the chairman of Mittal Steel, also has the second most expensive private jet in India. He owns a Gulfstream G550 that is priced at $38 million and comes with twin Rolls-Royce BR710 turbofan engines.

Atul Punj

Atul Punj, the chairman of engineering and construction giant Punj Llyod, travels in the third most expensive private jet. He owns a Gulfstream IV that is priced at $32.5 million. The aircraft is specially built with two luxury beds and a dedicated bathroom for Punj.

KP Singh

Kushal Pal Singh Tewatia or KP Singh Tewatia also comes in line with Punj. The Indian real estate developer and the chairman and CEO of real estate developer DLF Limited also owns a Gulfstream IV.

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata, the industrialist, investor, philanthropist and former chairman of Tata Sons, is a proud owner of Dassault Falcon 2000, which is priced at $22 million. Tata himself flies the luxury jet that is powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PW308C turbofan engines.

Gautam Singhania

Gautam Singhania, who is often seen with Bollywood celebrities, owns a Bombardier Challenger 600 that is priced at $21 million. The jet, which is owned by the chairman and managing director of the Raymond Group, is designed by interior designer Eric Roth.