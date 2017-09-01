Golden Star Ganesh and Yogaraj Bhat's Mungaaru Male remains a landmark movie in the history of Kannada film industry. Following the massive success, the duo collaborated for Gaali Pata that too was a huge hit at the box office. Now, after a gap of 10 years, they have reunited for Mugulu Nage.

Romantic movies laced with comedy have been the forte of both Yogaraj Bhat and Ganesh. Hence, people expect their Mugulu Nage to be on the same lines. The trailer, teaser and songs have clearly indicated that the film has all the ingredients that their fans love to see in their flicks.

Mugulu Nage has not one, but three female leads in the form of Nikitha Narayan, Apoorva Arora and Ashika Ranganatha. Yogaraj Bhat's favourite Ananth Nag has done a pivotal role in the film, which also has Achyuth Kumar, Rangayana Raghu, Chandan Achar and others. Stars like Jaggesh, Bhavana and Amoolya have done cameo.

V Harikrishna has composed the music for Mugulu Nage and songs like Roopasi and Kannadi Illada Orinali have struck the chords with the viewers.

Reviews:

The movie had special premieres on Thursday evening, 30 September. Going by the early response, it has garnered positive reviews. Find the tweets made by the people, who had the privilege to watch the flick:

Sunayana Suresh‏: It's third time lucky for @Official_Ganesh and Yogaraj Bhat. #MuguluNage entertains. Makes you empathize. And @ooltiKhopdee is a dynamite!

PopcornKannada.com: #MuguluNage - First 30mins and Last 15mins are bit pleasing. Apart from that, film goes very slow. Music is good. Rating 2.5/5

#MuguluNage doesn't live upto the expectations. Disappoints big time. @Official_Ganesh performance is the saving grace.

Sparsha RK: Totally disappointed because #Mugulunage title song was missing in the movie

My fav track! @Official_Ganesh His charm has not faded even a bit ever since Mungaru Male... It's the same charm that he brings out in #Mugulunage now!

Manoj Kumbar‏: #mugulunage sir wonderful movie!!!!! But title track of sonunigam we missed sir. Still emotional touch I expected.