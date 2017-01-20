Loyalists of the stealth adventure game, Hitman now have lots to cheer about as the game is slated to receive a new update that introduces the highly demanded HDR capability and support.

This update means that owners of recent gaming consoles such as the Xbox One S, PS4 Pro, PS4 and PC can immerse themselves in graphic-intensive gameplay even more intensely.

This new update, bringing along the HDR support, will seed from January 31, 2017. Therefore, Hitman loyalists can check their consoles for the new update.

At this point in time, apart from the above update, another important aspect is the fact that as many as 3 new Xbox 360 games have joined the backwards compatibility fray on Xbox One consoles. These titles are Tekken 6, Midway Arcade Origins and Mutant Storm Empire respectively.

The owners of Xbox One consoles can now access the games in their 'libraries.'

Microsoft's next-gen Project Scorpio aka Xbox 2 is slated to be released this year. However, the release date of the Microsoft Xbox Project Scorpio is not known yet. The console's release could be pushed further, according to a new report that quoted Xbox head-honcho Phil Spencer.

Microsoft Project Scorpio would potentially be a true next-gen gaming device while retaining the Xbox One touch. Check out the official feature list of Microsoft Xbox Project Scorpio below: