Arjun Kapoor's real life uncle, Anil Kapoor, plays his uncle in reel life in Mubarakan and their chemistry will make your day better. The makers have recently released the official teaser and it shows Arjun in a double role.

Arjun plays brothers – Karan and Charan – who are identical twins, but through a twist of fate end up becoming cousins. One is brought up in London and other in Chandigarh. They fall in love with Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty.

The teaser shows that Karan does not want a sati savitri girl and he finds one of his choices. Ileana plays the role of a modern girl. On the other hand, Charan, falls in love with a Muslim girl, played by Athiya.

The fun begins when their families start searching for brides for them ignorant of the fact that they have girlfriends. How Anil helps his bhatija and bhanja to marry their lady loves against their parents' wish is what Mubarakan is all about.

The teaser will give you major Punjabi vibes. So get ready to see some typical Punjabi dialogues and a big fat wedding. Also, songs are expected to be good. Looking at Arjun's last movie – Half Girlfriend, there are a lot of expectations from Mubakaran as he looks amazing in both the roles.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Mubarakan is set to be released on July 28.