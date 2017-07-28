RATING: 2

MOVIE: Mubarakan

CAST: Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty, Ratna Pathak Shah and Pavan Malhotra

DIRECTOR: Anees Bazmee

GENRE: Rom-com

If you want to get the proper feel of a Punjabi family, Mubarakan is the answer. The Anees Bazmee directorial is a roller coaster ride with a lot of confusion and laughter. It stars Arjun Kapoor in a double role, but the highlight of the flick is Anil Kapoor.

PLOT

Karan and Charan (played by Arjun) are twins separated at birth as their parents pass away. One grew up with his chacha (Pavan Malhotra) and the other with bua (Ratna Pathak). In the beginning, the movie shows the strong bond of a Punjabi family, but things take a turn when chacha and bua's egos clash. They take an oath that they will get Charan and Karan married but unfortunately, the date of both the weddings fall on December 25.

While the family is super excited about the wedding, Karan and Charan already have girlfriends. In a weird twist, Karan's girlfriend (Ileana D'Cruz) becomes Charan's fiancée and Charan's love interest (Athiya Shetty) becomes Karan's fiancée. Adding to the mess, Charan is also in a relationship with Neha Sharma's character. To help his bhanja and bhatija get out of the mess, Anil Kapoor comes with a bundle of ideas even though none of them work.

Will Karan and Charan get their lady love? Will the family sort out its differences?

PERFORMANCES

Arjun Kapoor tries really hard to do justice to both his characters but fails miserably. The actor should probably not opt for such rom-com movies anymore. Athiya and Ileana are watchable, while Anil Kapoor has done a great job with his performance. However, what keeps the film afloat are the supporting actors. Ratna Pathak and Pavan Malhotra have once again proved why they are often called the veterans of the industry.

POSITIVES

Anees Bazmee has successfully brought the Punjabi madness in this movie, which is bound to give you fits of laughter. Arjun Kapoor deserves credit for genuinely trying to better his acting in Mubarakan. While Ileana has done a decent job, Athiya too impresses with her screen presence. But nothing matches up to the kind of class Ratna and Pavan bring to the movie.

NEGATIVES

The story of Mubarakan is quite predictable in the second half and it becomes a tad boring after a point. Arjun really needs to up his game if he intends to stay in the industry.

VERDICT

Anees Bazmee should probably look for a different way to end his films as the whole confusion through the film and an added dose of it in the climax is a bit too tried-and-tested. It has many funny moments but we stand by our opinion that the supporting actors are what viewers should be watching out for.