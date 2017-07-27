Mubarakan starring Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty, which opened in theatres on Friday, July 28, has received mixed reviews from Bollywood critics and celebrities.

While celebs are raving about the movie and Arjun's impeccable double role, critics have a different take on it. A large section of the critics said that the film was loaded with clichéd scenes, forced humour and lacked a strong storyline. Arjun's performance also didn't impress many. The only saving grace in the movie was Anil, claimed a few critics.

Box office prediction: Mubarakan, Indu Sarkar may open with low numbers

Mubarakan is a romantic comedy drama and revolves around a crazy Punjabi wedding set in London. Arjun plays a double role as identical twins – Karan and Charan – who due to a twist in the story end up becoming cousins and being raised in different places. Anil essays the role of their uncle Kartar while Ileana and Athiya play the female leads in the movie.

This is the first time that Arjun and his real-life uncle Anil have shared the screen space in a movie. The trailers and songs of Mubarakan have garnered a positive response from the audience, who are eager to watch the comedy drama.

Below is the trailer of Mubarakan:

Check out Mubarakan reviews by Bollywood critics and celebs:

Manju Ramanan of Masala.com said: "He (Arjun) succeeds in making both characters, Charan and Karan, look different. Though that is established in the title song, he carries it further with nuanced body language. The role of the turbaned Charan is more convincing, while the portrayal of his twin Karan appears forced. His scenes with real-life uncle Anil Kapoor is played with great ease. Loud characters, bright sets, songs and dances and slapstick humour dominate this Anees Bazmee film. But the instances do make you smile. The second half of the film drags a bit, though it has some lighter moments."

