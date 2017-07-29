In yet another case of movie piracy, Arjun Kapoor starrer Mubarakan has found its way to the internet, just a day after the movie released in theatres. Many illegal websites have made the copy available for online streaming or free download for users.

Rumour has it that the pirated copy is of average quality but will find hundreds of users who would overlook the quality of the copy as it would save them from buying the expensive tickets.

Box office collection day 1: Mubarakan fails to beat Half Girlfriend; Indu Sarkar witnesses slow start

A lot of effort and money goes into making a quality film and although several measures have been taken by the film industry and the department of telecommunications to curb the malpractice, it continues unabated, probably because of the encouragement it gets from people who want to watch the newly-released films at the comfort of their home.

Many Bollywood movies in the past like Tubelight, Raabta, Mom, Dear Zindagi and even Baahubali 2, had become available on the Internet, despite it being a punishable offence.

On a positive note, thousands of movie buff will still want to watch Mubarakan in 70mm screen to get the real experience instead of the poor quality copy on Internet.

Meanwhile, Mubarakan that boasts of an ensembled cast of Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty, has collected Rs 6 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office on its opening day.