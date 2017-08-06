Arjun Kapoor's last week's release Mubarakan has hit the rock bottom at the domestic box office in the second week. The movie's collection has been affected new release Jab Harry Met Sejal starring Shah Rukh Khan.

The Anees Bazmee-directed family entertainer received an average opening, but showed decent growth in the following days. Mubarakan collected Rs 35.66 crore nett at the Indian box office in the first week. Trade analyst predicted that movie's screen count would be reduced and its collection would be slowed down by Jab Harry Met Sejal. However, nobody expected the business to go down to this extant.

Mubarakan witnessed a steep decline in its numbers in the domestic market on the second Friday. Compared to its opening day business, the Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer showed nearly 80 per cent dip in its collection on the eighth day. The film had some amount of growth, but it was not up to the mark.

Mubarakan has collected Rs 3.05 crore nett at the domestic box office on its second Friday and Saturday combined and its nine-day total has reached Rs 38.71 crore in India. Taran Adarsh‏ tweeted: "#Mubarakan biz almost doubles on Sat... [Week 2] Fri 1.05 cr, Sat 2 cr. Total: ₹ 38.71 cr. India biz."

Early trends show Mubarakan will cross the mark of Rs 40 crore at the domestic box office in its 10th day. However, the movie will not be able to surpass the mark of Rs 40 crore in its lifetime, if it continues to run at its current pace.

Mubarakan has been made with a whopping budget of Rs 50 crore and the producers have spent around Rs15 crore on its promotion and advertisement. The film has fetched a huge amount from the sale of its theatrical rights. The present trends show the film will not be able to return the investments to its distributors.