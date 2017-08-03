Mubarakan, starring Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, has continued to fare well on the weekdays and its collection has crossed the Rs 50-crore mark at the worldwide box office in six days.

Mubarakan was released in 2,350 screens in the domestic market on July 28. Despite the huge hype and rich promotion, the multi-starrer opened to an average response on the first day. But a strong word of mouth boosted its business over the weekend. The movie witnessed a drop in its collection on Monday. However, it has remained rock-steady the following days.

Mubarakan has collected Rs 32.91 crore net at the domestic box office in six days and its gross total stands at Rs 45.71 crore. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#Mubarakan Fri 5.16 cr, Sat 7.38 cr, Sun 10.37 cr, Mon 3.55 cr, Tue 3.45 cr, Wed 3 cr. Total: ₹ 32.91 cr. India biz."

The Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer released in 475 screens in the key international markets like the US, UK and Australia on the last Friday. Mubarakan has collected approximately Rs 7.25 crore gross at the overseas box office in six days.

Mubarakan has collected approximately Rs 53.06 crore gross at the worldwide box office in six days. The movie has been made on a massive budget of Rs 65 crore and its theatrical rights for sold for a fancy price. The film is yet to recover the investments of its distributors, who are hoping to get their money the coming days.

However, Mubarakan is likely to incur losses to its distributors, as it will face tough competition from Jab Harry Met Sejal, which is set to hit the screens on August 4. Trade analysts predict that the Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer will affect Mubarakan's collections at the box office in the coming week.