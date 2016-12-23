MTV's 16 and Pregnant star Valerie Fairman was found dead on Wednesday. The 23-year-old mother of one died of an apparent drug overdose, TMZ reports.

Fairman's mother confirmed the news to TMZ and said her daughter was at a friend's home in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, when the incident took place. On December 21, Fairman was found unresponsive in the bathroom of her friend's house. Her friend repeatedly called her and when she did not respond, the friend broke down the door, her mother explained to TMZ.

Fairman leaves behind a seven-year-old daughter, who is in the care of the reality star's mother. According to Dailymail, she was also engaged to local musician Russ Bosi.

Fairman appeared in the second season of the show 16 and Pregnant in 2010. The show documented the birth of her daughter Nevaeh. The reality TV star struggled with substance abuse and was also arrested on prostitution charges in 2015, according to reports.

Meanwhile, MTV in a statement confirmed the death of the reality star. "We are saddened by the news of Valerie Fairman's passing," the network's statement read. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family at this time."

Several MTV stars, including Teen Mom 2's Chelsea Houska and Jenelle Evans, who also shared screen space with Fairman in 16 and Pregnant, mourned her death on social media.

Chelsea Houska: How incredibly sad. My heart goes out to her daughter and family.

Jenelle Evans: Rest Easy Angel. #RIPValerie my heart is heavy and my prayers go out to your family and Nevaeh. Don't take life for granted. Hold your children and love them close.

Kail Lowry: So sorry to hear news of Valerie. Sending condolences to her daughter and family. RIP