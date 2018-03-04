MTV Girls on Top actress Saloni Chopra, who is known to speak her mind, recently took to Instagram to expose a man who allegedly took pictures and videos of her on his mobile phone when she was shooting in a bikini at La Cabana Beach And Spa in Mandrem, Goa.
When Saloni noticed the man what he was doing, she walked up to him and politely asked him to delete the pictures from his phone but in vain. Instead, the man started yelling at her and refused to delete the pictures and asked her to get lost. Even the hotel staff refused to reveal his identity.
However, Saloni's team managed to make a short video of him. She narrated the entire incident on Instagram.
Read the full unedited text here:
"We need to talk about what happened a couple of days ago. I was shooting in a bikini for a scene at @lacabanagoa - my make up & hair team applied bronzer on my body & went to wash their hands. I was rubbing it evenly & sitting in the Sun when I noticed a man, easily my fathers age, taking photos & videos of me. I went over & politely asked him to delete them.
He aggressively put his phone in his pocket & said 'get out'. I was frustrated. He then took it out & said 'I have none' as he swiped through my photos (I could see them in his reflection, what a moron). I asked to see his phone & he started to yell at me. Asking me to get lost. I was so taken aback by his attitude. Forget an apology, but to turn around & insult me? I couldn't believe it.
My team stood by my side & we decided if he can take my photos, I can make a video of him too. This video had to end short coz he came too close & tried to grab me which is when the girls in my team warned him that dare he even touch me they'd thrash him. If it weren't for them, he would've manhandled me just to get my phone & delete his video.
My most favourite thing in the world ? ? Though I often need to pop an allergy tablet but it’s worth it (lol, I have the weirdest skin issues. No one else is allergic to water!) - hope you’re ready to be bombarded with lots of these to come ✨ ✨ At @justinhotelsandresorts #justinhotels #goa #vagator #love #water #pool #waterchild #traveldiaries
His friend came to apologize later ONLY so we'd delete the video. I asked @lacabanagoa 's managing team for this man's name - but NO ONE helped me. Everyone refused to give it out. They made excuses like 'oh, he wasn't really staying here. He was just changing' & 'he's checked out'. Someone even said 'but he's gone so let it go'. This is how the hotels staff protected him & refused to help me.
I'm appalled by how casually people accept this behavior towards unknown women. Had he done this to someone's wife or daughter, they would've thrashed him all together, but my independence makes it okay for me to be ill treated by a man? If I'm not accompanied by a guy, it's okay for strangers to photograph me without my consent? If I'm alone, I'm making a big deal?
No, fuck that. Wearing a bikini in a pool doesn't give desperate horny assholes the right to slyly photograph me & then insult me!
Such peoples faces SHOULD be shared with the world so you can spot them before they get creepy with you.
PS: not sure how my accent suddenly got so indian when I was angry."
We need to talk about what happened a couple of days ago. I was shooting in a bikini for a scene at @lacabanagoa - my make up & hair team applied bronzer on my body & went to wash their hands. I was rubbing it evenly & sitting in the Sun when I noticed a man, easily my fathers age, taking photos & videos of me. I went over & politely asked him to delete them. He aggressively put his phone in his pocket & said ‘get out’. I was frustrated. He then took it out & said ‘I have none’ as he swiped through my photos (I could see them in his reflection, what a moron). I asked to see his phone & he started to yell at me. Asking me to get lost. I was so taken aback by his attitude. Forget an apology, but to turn around & insult me? I couldn’t believe it. My team stood by my side & we decided if he can take my photos, I can make a video of him too. This video had to end short coz he came too close & tried to grab me which is when the girls in my team warned him that dare he even touch me they’d thrash him. If it weren’t for them, he would’ve manhandled me just to get my phone & delete his video. His friend came to apologize later ONLY so we’d delete the video. I asked @lacabanagoa ‘s managing team for this man’s name - but NO ONE helped me. Everyone refused to give it out. They made excuses like ‘oh, he wasn’t really staying here. He was just changing’ & ‘he’s checked out’. Someone even said ‘but he’s gone so let it go’. This is how the hotels staff protected him & refused to help me. I’m appalled by how casually people accept this behavior towards unknown women. Had he done this to someone’s wife or daughter, they would’ve thrashed him all together, but my independence makes it okay for me to be ill treated by a man? If I’m not accompanied by a guy, it’s okay for strangers to photograph me without my consent? If I’m alone, I’m making a big deal? No, fuck that. Wearing a bikini in a pool doesn’t give desperate horny assholes the right to slyly photograph me & then insult me! Such peoples faces SHOULD be shared with the world so you can spot them before they get creepy with you. PS: not sure how my accent suddenly got so indian when I was angry. #Share #tagsomeone
In her next post she added,
Saying ‘when you put up photos of yourself in bikini’s then what’s wrong with 45 year old men sneaking photos of you on their phone, tum khud bhi toh dikha rahi ho’ is like saying ‘you have sex with a man of your choice, toh phir what is wrong in others doing it with you too?’ It’s an insensitive, baseless, bulshit argument. ‘You were there shooting in a bikini, you were being photographed anyway... toh phir whats the problem?’ Yes, that’s called consent. That’s part of my job. Last time I checked, my job wasn’t to help 45 year old creepy men wank off at night. No girl should have to be liable or responsible for that kind of shit. Walking down the street, wearing what she likes, living her life - she’s not asking to be porned out. Hell, even if she’s making videos with her boyfriend with HER consent - she’s not giving the rest of the world the right to leak it OR watch it OR jerk off to it. The concept of consent is warped to most people over here. If you are a man and you want to release yourself, use the god damn Internet. It is filled with porn. There’s plenty of material there, truuuuust me. Don’t invade other peoples lives without their permission and then blame it on them. #consent #talkaboutit #women #mybody #speakup #india #goa #girls #everydayindia #talkaboutit #educate #awareness
- Hate Story 4: Urvashi Rautela gets death threats over dialogue on Mahabharata's Draupadi in trailer
- Ramanand Sagar's granddaughter Meenakshi Sagar and actor Mamik Singh get engaged after 18 years of dating
- Sridevi's death: She was completely immersed in bathtub, but no hint of water on the floor, says Boney Kapoor
- Disha Patani sealed her warm birthday wishes to her 'Baaghi' Tiger Shroff with 'two lovely hearts'