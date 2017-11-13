It might seem slightly underrated with the upcoming American Music Awards having blown up fans' anticipation quotient, but The MTV European Music Awards 2017 held on November 12, at The SSE Arena in London, was no less.

As shocking as it might seem to have an award in the middle of the NFL season, the event shaped up to be a rather talked about one with the big names on the performance list kicking off the music award season just perfectly.

There was Eminem with his big come back live performance of his single "Walk on Water" after his freestyle rap diss track reveal during the BET Hip-Hop awards that had fans talking for days. And as expected, the real Slim Shady did stand up and that too just days before the rumoured release of his upcoming album, "Revival".

And if Eminem's big reveal about his eighth studio project wasn't enough to get fans excited, Taylor Swift was back with a bang. The Reputation singer sold 700,000 copies of her fifth studio album all within three days of its release and also happened to lead nominations at the EMA 2017.

Sadly, Taylor's sudden disappearance from social media and activity was possibly what lead to her losing two big awards, speaking of which - Shawn Mendes, who was a close second with five nominations, emerged winner.

The runners-up in the nominations field were Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran, both, with four nominations each.

The show was hosted by the gorgeous Rita Ora, who has been known to pull off show hosting with ease. And let's just say, she didn't disappoint hosting the event, that too in her hometown, London. Rita also pulled off the double duty of host and performer, making the event all the more perfect for hardcore Rita fans.

The event also saw spectacular performances by all time icon, U2 and also pop sensations Camilla Cabello, Kesha and Demi Lovato and rapper, Travis Scott among other big UK artists flooring the audience, such as Stormzy and Clean Bandit.

For all those who missed it, here's a list of all the artists who took home awards from the night:

BEST ARTIST: Shawn Mendes

BEST SONG: Shawn Mendes - "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back"

BEST U.S. ACT: Fifth Harmony

BEST CANADIAN ACT: Shawn Mendes

BEST UK & IRELAND ACT: Louis Tomlinson

BEST LOOK: Zayn Malik

BEST NEW: Dua Lipa

BEST POP: Camila Cabello

BEST VIDEO: Kendrick Lamar - "HUMBLE."

BEST LIVE: Ed Sheeran

BEST ELECTRONIC: David Guetta

BEST ROCK: Coldplay

BEST HIP HOP: Eminem

BEST ALTERNATIVE: Thirty Seconds To Mars

BIGGEST FANS: Shawn Mendes

BEST PUSH ACT: Hailee Steinfeld

BEST WORLD STAGE: The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017

GLOBAL ICON: U2