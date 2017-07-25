After Microsoft on Monday (July 24) announced to deprecate several features of iconic MS Paint application with the upcoming Window 10 Fall Creators update, Internet went into a tizzy.

Many nostalgic fans flooded the social media platforms with eulogies on the image-editor app, which has been part of the first Windows OS version (1985) and would soon become history.

Now, the Redmond-based firm has refuted the speculations and affirmed that the MS Paint is here to stay and will forever be a part of the Windows OS ecosystem.

Here's what's going to happen with MS Paint

Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, which is coming this September will indeed remove the MS Paint from the Windows 10 OS in the PC.

But, it will be moved to the Windows Store and where users will be able to download it to their computer for free.

MS Paint to make way for Paint 3D

Though MS Paint will be available on Windows Store, its legacy features will fall short of the new-age editing requirements and this is where Microsoft's next generation Paint 3D comes in to play.

Just like MS Paint, Paint 3D is a dedicated multi-media editing app and is available for free on Windows Store. However, it comes with a refurbished look and feel and a tonne of new brushes and tools.

People can do 2D arts and by using readily available editing tools, they can turn them in different angles and create 3D models.

Further, Paint 3D offers 2D and 3D surface for users to draw lines and curves. It is compatible with many file formats which are not with MS Paint. They can load and save GLB, PLY, STL, and OBJ files, in addition to FBX and 3MF.

Users can also get access to improved Magic Select tool, 2D text editing, and check model quality when publishing to Remix3D.com, Microsoft claims.

For instance, a user can draw a 2D doodle and turn it to 3D with the help of the 3D doodle tool.

Microsoft Paint 3D also offers realistic textures like hardwood and soft grass, and he/she can choose the filter and lighting options to improvise their creation.

Another notable aspect of Microsoft Paint 3D is that it allows users to create cut-outs from their favourite pictures with Magic Select and then use them as stickers to wrap onto the 3D models.

No matter how much nostalgia MS Paint conjures among Windows OS users, Paint 3D, with its multiple value-added features, will eventually become the go-to image-editing app.

