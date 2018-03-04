Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni will not be part of competitive cricket action until Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. The experienced campaigners were rested for India's T20I tri-series (Nidahas Trophy) in Sri Lanka, starting March 6.

Nonetheless, Kohli and Dhoni, two of the most celebrated athletes in the sport, have been grabbing limelight with recent makeovers.

Skipper Kohli, who led India to unprecedented series wins in South Africa right after tying the knot with Bollywood actor Virat Kohli, was spotted at a tattoo parlor in Mumbai. The 29-year-old reportedly did not get inked but had visited the Bandra parlor for consultation on a new tattoo.

A tattoo artist from the Bandra parlor took to Instagram to upload a photo of Kohli trying out designs.

"The man himself @virat.kohli at Aliens Tattoo Bandra. The humblest superstar I've ever met," the artist wrote.

The top-ranked ODI batsman, known for his love of tattoos, already has a lot of designs inked on his frame. "God's eye" design on his shoulder, Lord Shiva's meditation pose on his forearm, parents' name and numbers of his ODI and Test cap are a notable few.

Kohli has been making good use of the much-deserved break from international cricket. The FC Goa co-owner visited Goa for his team's home game against ATK on February 28. He had also revealed he watched new Bollywood release Pari, starring wife Anushka, last week.

Meanwhile, Dhoni helped fans turn back the clock when he appeared in a new television commercial, sporting long-hair. The Ranchi dasher had wooed fans with his iconic hairstyle, which even caught the attention of former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf.

Dhoni, in the new ad campaign for a popular chocolate brand, is sporting long-hair and is dressed as a warrior, who seems to have lost his cool. Notably, the man from Ranchi never reverted back to his much-talked-about hairstyle following India's World T20 win in 2007.

Check out the television commercial and how fans reacted to it.