Former India captain MS Dhoni has been a subject of criticism after his recent failures against New Zealand in the T20I series. Experts like Ajit Agarkar and VVS Laxman took a dig at the player, suggesting it is time for the Jharkhand man to allow youngsters a chance to feature in the national team.

After strong words from cricket experts, many former players have also given their opinions on the matter. Syed Kirmani and Sunil Gavaskar have come out in support of Dhoni.

The team management has also backed Dhoni. India captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri took a dig at the wicketkeeper's critics with the latter even stating that people are jealous of Dhoni's success.

With discussions on Dhoni's future in T20I becoming an everyday affair, many people outside the cricket fraternity also joined the bandwagon. One of them being BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, who has backed Dhoni in his own style.

Why this continuing targeting of Dhoni?Since he is brilliant¬ amenable to Dubai gang? Nation must stand with this cricket renaissance man — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) November 14, 2017

Despite Dhoni becoming a huge talk in the cricket circle, the 36-year-old does not seem to be perturbed with things going around. When asked recently about the criticism he has faced of late, Dhoni said, "Everybody has views in life and it should be respected."

One thing is for sure that the former India captain will not heed such critics, and represent the nation till he can contribute positively towards India cricket.