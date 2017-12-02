Over a month ago, Indian cricketer MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva had won the hearts of millions of Malayalees all over the world after a video of her singing popular Malayalam song Ambalapuzhai Unni Kannanodu Ne surfaced online.

The adorable way she rendered the song with the help of her nanny made her a star on social media since Malayalam is considered one of the toughest Indian languages. Now, another video of the young girl singing yet another famous Krishna devotional song has started doing the rounds on social media.

In the latest video, Ziva is heard singing hit track Kanikanum Neram Kamalanethrante from the 1964 movie Omanakuttan. It initially surfaced on Instagram account zivasinghdhoni006 with the caption "unwell n yet singing away #winterishere [sic]."

Though Ziva could only sing the first lines of the song clearly, netizens have been showering praises on Ziva for her attempt at singing Malayalam songs.

"Ziva baby Shooo cutee... Being a malayali happy to hear u sing Malayalam song..," a netizen commented.

Meanwhile, some social media users have requested her nanny, who hails from Kerala, to teach her some Tamil songs as Dhoni is an adopted son of Tamil Nadu. "Hope her nanni will see this comment and come up with a tamil song soon," reads another comment on Instagram.

Recently, another video of Ziva making rotis had also gone viral on social media.

Watch Ziva's latest video here: