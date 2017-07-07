Mahendra Singh Dhoni has shown his brilliance on numerous occasions on the field. The king of death-overs and the coolest captain Indian Cricket team ever had is also a responsible father and husband.

However, on various occasions, Dhoni had to choose between his national duty and family. In fact, days before World Cup, 2015 when the Dhoni-led team was busy practising in Australia, Dhoni's wife gave birth to their first child.

When the media inquired about the same, the former India captain said, "Yes, I have been blessed with a baby daughter," and further revealed that he chooses to be with the team saying, "No, I am on national duty. World Cup is important for me and I rather be here."

On his 36th birthday, let's take a look at Dhoni's off-field moments with his wife and daughter.