Mahendra Singh Dhoni shocked the cricketing world yesterday after he announced that he would be stepping down as captain of India's ODI and T20 side. MS Dhoni has been one of the greatest captains India has ever had and under his captaincy India have won 331 international matches, which is more than any other captain at this point.

Under Dhoni's captaincy India have won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and he also lead the team to the semifinals in the 2015 World Cup. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from test cricket on December 30, 2014, captained India in 199 ODIs and 72 T20s.

Despite him stepping down as captain, Dhoni will be available for selection for India for their upcoming 3 ODIs and 3 T20s against England. The BCCI will meet on Friday to announce the squad for these matches and will also name a new captain then with Virat Kohli being the frontrunner for the job.

Following the news of him quitting as captain, a lot of tweets started pouring in thanking the former India captain for his contribution to the sport and for taking Indian cricket to another level.

