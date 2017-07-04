Mahendra Singh [MS] Dhoni, one of the greatest players ever in the India cricket history, has reached a landmark in personal life with wife Sakshi Singh Rawat. The couple, blessed with a daughter Ziva Dhoni, got married on July 4, 2010.

Seven years of togetherness.

Family time ! A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on Jun 9, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Dhoni and Sakshi are spending their seventh wedding anniversary in the Caribbean islands as India takes on West Indies in a five-match ODI series and one T20I. The Virat Kohli-led team have a slender lead from their four ODI matches and the final match on July 6 in Kingston decides the fate of the ODI series.

The T20I is scheduled to take place on July 9.

Dhoni has been turning back the clock lately and dishing out impressive performances in the series.

The 35-year-old may not be that much active on social media as his wife Sakshi is, who frequently floods Instagram with awwdorable photos of themselves and cute images of daughter Ziva, who was born in February 2015.

On the occasion of the celebrity couple's seventh wedding anniversary, wishes and congratulations are pouring in from Twitter users, who are also posting the couple's old and new photos.

Check these out:

A very happy wedding anniversary to #mahi and #sakshi dhoni . A post shared by Mohammad Kaif (@mohammadkaif87) on Jul 3, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

I tell Sakshi she's the 3rd most important after my country & parents, in that order: Dhoni (s:fb) @Dhonifans2 #HappyAnniversaryMahisakshi pic.twitter.com/8lzaQqGJs6 — Bharatmatrimony.com (@bharatmatrimony) July 4, 2017

7 years partnership of mahi & sakshi is going to complete

Happy Anniversary MahiSakshi @msdhoni @SaakshiSRawat Dhoni forever pic.twitter.com/F9JZr2B3Mi — Mitu Rohit (@MituRohit2) July 4, 2017

Happy Anniversary Dhoni & Sakshi ♥♥

Wish u a very happy life & more joy.. ? pic.twitter.com/0pQsH5Ka7p — Venus ♥ (@_Madhu__) July 4, 2017

A special wish for a special couple in my life..Happy 7th wedding Anniversary God Mahi & Goddess Sakshi @msdhoni#Loveumahakshi ?????????? pic.twitter.com/bhR2Dv2eTw — Rinki Singh Dhoni (@rinki_dhoni) July 4, 2017