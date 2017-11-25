MS Dhoni's batting form might be under scrutiny in recent times but his fitness standards have never been in question. The secret to this has been revealed by the former Indian captain himself while interacting with youngsters in Kashmir on Saturday (November 25).

The 36-year-old Dhoni is still one of the fittest cricketers in the world. He has, time and again, proved his worth behind the stumps and also while running between the wickets.

Last month, "Star Sports" analysed Dhoni's running between the wickets and showed us that he reaced a speed of 31 kilometres per hour. It was an incredible statistic.

Outrunning @msdhoni seems impossible! Catch the analysis on his ⚡️-quick runs on #NerolacCricketLive on Oct 13 on Star Sports. pic.twitter.com/rPbtbmsKES — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 11, 2017

The secret to Dhoni's high fitness standards is due to playing a particular sport as a kid. That is not cricket but football. This was shared by Dhoni himself while he interacted with youngsters in Uri town (Baramulla district) in Jammu and Kashmir, today.

Dhoni, who holds an honorary rank of Lieutant Colonel in the Army, is now in Jammu and Kashmir. A couple of days back he visited the Army Public School in Srinagar.

In a brief video posted by Chinar Corps of the Indian Army, Dhoni is seen talking to youngsters and speaking about his fitness levels. He said football helped him. Before taking up cricket, Dhoni was a football goalkeeper at his school.

"#Fitness first.....followed by skill says Lt Col (Hony) #Dhoni to budding cricketers of #Uri. Also gives valuable tips to youngsters. @msdhoni @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA," the official Twitter handle of Chinar Corps tweeted with Dhoni's video.

In another tweet with pictures of Dhoni, they wrote, "Lt Col (Hony) Mahendra Singh #Dhoni interacting with budding cricketers of #Uri town; a life time opportunity for them to recieve tips from the #cricketing great. @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA @msdhoni."

"I have played badminton, hockey but football more. I have benefited from football because it increased my fitness. We used to play in a huge ground where seniors also played and till the time they finished, we were running, which increased our fitness," Dhoni told the youths.

Dhoni, the only captain in history to have won all three ICC trophies (World T20, World Cup, Champions Trophy), bowled wearing army uniform.

Even today, the members of the Indian cricket team play football during warm-ups. Also, Dhoni is a regular at badminton courts at various cricket stadiums.