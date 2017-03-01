MS Dhoni is one of the most loved and respected cricketers in India cricket, and has been a major attraction in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, representing Jharkhand. Fans come to watch him bat and want to witness him score runs with his electrifying shots. But, his batting services were not required when Jharkhand played against Services at Bengal Cricket Academy Ground on Tuesday.

For the fans seated in the venue, it was due to Saurabh Tiwary, who played brilliant innings of 102 runs from 103 balls, that Dhoni could not even bat.

Tiwary, alongside Ishank Jaggi who also scored a tonne, remained not out to chase down the score of 276 runs in 46.2 overs and won the match for their team by seven wickets. Had either of the batsmen departed, Dhoni was set to come in next, which never happened.

As a result, Dhoni did not bat as Tiwary and Jaggi had done the job for Jharkhand, but the gathered crowd was disappointed with the left-hander, primarily. The fans began to boo the player and even chants of 'Saurabh Tiwary Hai Hai' began to take shape in the venue.

One has to understand that it is not that they hate Tiwary for what he has done, but it is the fans' love for Dhoni, which led to such a situation in Kalyani. However, Tiwary did not mind Dhoni's fans' behaviour as the dashing batsman is also aware of his captain's popularity in India.

"We must understand that they're emotional as Mahi bhai never played here...Being a professional I did not mind. We were subjected to much more sledging on the field," Press Trust of India quoted Tiwary as saying.

This unique love -- of someone getting booed -- for MS Dhoni, also known as Mahi amongst fans, must have been something new to the former India skipper, who is slated to play against Jammu and Kashmir in Kalyani on March 6.