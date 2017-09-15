India have always had a rich history of producing superstars in the gentleman's game. Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar are some of the prime examples, and the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni have been following a similar path as well. At present, both these players are the most popular figures in India cricket.

So, when Shoaib Malik sat down on Twitter for a Q and A session, using hashtag 'AskMalik' it would have been incomplete if one of his fans had not asked about Dhoni. A person with Twitter handle @Sudharsan_ak asked the Pakistan cricketer a simple question, 'some words on MS Dhoni?'

Malik, who married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, is also one of the respected cricketers in the world. And his reply to the above question will definitely win hearts from across the border.

His reply, though short, was full of respect and love. It read, 'Legend, GOAT'

Legend GOAT — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) September 14, 2017

It is debatable if one can refer Dhoni as GOAT (Greatest of All Time), but he definitely stands right up there among the best of the best. The Jharkhand player had his fair bit of struggle in his cricket journey, but after making his ODI debut in 2004, Dhoni has never looked back, and has earned respect from several quarters.

It was under the captaincy of Dhoni that India managed to win ICC events like World T20 2007, Champions Trophy 2013 and World Cup 2011. Besides his leadership skills and his performances behind the wicket and bat, it is his cool head above his shoulders, which is well appreciated by all and sundry.

Even after giving up captaincy, Dhoni is still an integral part of the India limited overs side, and is currently preparing to play against Australia in the ODI series, which starts from Sunday.

One does not know when he would call it quits in limited overs cricket too, but when Dhoni decides to call it a day, he will go down as one of the best ever.