Referring to himself as a 'vintage car,' limited-overs Team India star MS Dhoni has finally revealed that he is not looking at retiring from cricket anytime soon.

According to DNA, Dhoni, on being questioned whether he would be still available for the ICC World Cup 2019, gave out quite an interesting answer!

"There is nothing called 100 per cent. The reason being, two years is a long time. A lot can change in two years, especially seeing India cricket team's schedule. It is a very tough schedule," the 35-year-old has been quoted as saying.

"Uske baad aap thode vintage car ban jate hai (After that you become a Vintage car). A lot of caring is needed. Looking at everything how it is going through, definitely. But as I said, a lot can happen in two years."

"Yes, the way I am today, I can easily go beyond the 2019 World Cup," Dhoni added.

Many feel that Dhoni could call it a day on his international career following the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, however, with the recent statements coming from the horse's mouth, well, nothing more can be ruled out!