Batting great VVS Laxman says MS Dhoni remains a valuable asset to the Indian cricket team with the way he guides his teammates and captain Virat Kohli. The Hyderabad star added that he has been impressed with the 36-year-old's never-ending quest for improvement.

Dhoni was under pressure ahead of the recently-concluded ODI series in Sri Lanka as his contemporaries Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina were axed from the limited-overs squad after the duo reportedly failed fitness tests.

Chief selector MSK Prasad went on to say that the selection committee wanted to look ahead to the 2019 Cricket World Cup and that the World Cup-winning Indian captain needed to perform consistently to retain his place in Kohli's team.

However, Dhoni once again proved he thrives under pressure by coming up with some crucial knocks in Sri Lanka last month. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored 162 runs in four innings and was unbeaten each time. The Ranchi hero has so far in 2017 scored 548 runs at a staggering average of 91.33, which is in stark contrast to his 2016 struggles (278 runs at 27.80).

Laxman reveals Dhoni has drastically changed his fitness regime to keep himself ready for the challenges of modern-day limited-overs cricket.

"Absolutely [a lot of cricket is left in him]. What has impressed me about Dhoni is the way he has been working hard on his fitness. He is naturally fit, but he is so lean now. He is going to the gym regularly, he is working out regularly, which is a great change in him," Laxman told Sports Tak YouTube channel.

"Also, there is change in his technique, which says that he is always looking to improve. Some of the knocks he played, especially when India were under pressure in Sri Lanka, tell us there is no one better than Dhoni," he added.

Laxman also shed light on Dhoni's contribution as a mentor to teammates. The wicketkeeper is still seen helping out captain Kohli with Decision Review System (DRS) calls and field placements.

Also, quite a few upcoming cricketers have spoken about the impact of sharing the dressing room with Dhoni. Kohli also insisted during the Sri Lanka tour that the veteran would always be seen as the captain of the side.

"The way he contributed as a leader on the field was great. He is probably India's most successful captain. I think he is now a great a mentor to other players in the team and also to captain Kohli," Laxman said.