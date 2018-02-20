Former India wicket-keeper Kiran More has urged international cricket teams to include specialist wicketkeeping coaches as part of their support staff.

More, who holds the record for most number of stumpings in an innings in Tests, lamented the absence of proper technical guidance available to young cricketers, who start out as wicketkeepers and shed light on the dangers of practicing wrong techniques.

When asked whether MS Dhoni could be an ideal candidate for the role, More replied in the affirmative and said the veteran stumper can venture into coaching in future if he is ready for it.

More insists on strong foundation

"Wicketkeeping is a key area of the team. If you don't have a good wicketkeeper, it affects the whole team. That [coaching] is the area which is being neglected. It is very important to have a wicketkeeping coach. We carry batting coaches, bowling coaches and fielding coaches along with the team. A wicketkeeping coach is also necessary," More told International Business Times India.

"Wicketkeeper can create chances in all formats. Thus we have to work on wicketkeeping skills. It's not like after "I reach the top level, I will work hard on it'. You have to have a strong foundation," he added.

"If a wicketkeeper gets injured using a wrong technique, it affects his batting and his long-term prospect of representing the country. There are chances of getting chronically injured if the wicketkeeping technique is not correct. That's why it is important to create a foundation at a young age.

"I hope so [Dhoni becomes a wicketkeeping coach]. If he is ready to that, nothing wrong with it."

Dhoni is not known for his orthodox style of wicketkeeping but the 36-year-old has been regarded as one of the best wicketkeepers going around. The Ranchi stumper is third on the list of most dismissals as the wicketkeeper with 775 scalps behind South Africa's Mark Boucher (998) and Australia's Adam Gilchrist (905).

More's comments come after Team India's fielding coach R Sridhar said there is a lot for young wicketkeepers to learn from Dhoni's style, which he termed 'Mahi Way'. The Tamil Nadu tactician even went on to say that the veteran stumpers' style qualifies for research.

'Samson, Pant very talented'

Meanwhile, More dismissed concerns about lack of wicketkeeping opportunities at the highest level for young India probables -- Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant. The former India vice-captain also opined they are "at the right place" and will get opportunities in the future.

Notably, India have had issues with backup wicketkeeping options, especially in the longer format of the game after Dhoni's retirement in 2014. While Wriddhiman Saha has cemented his spot in the Test team, the likes of Parthiv Patel and Naman Ojha have struggled whenever they have got opportunities to represent the Indian side.

"I think they [Samson and Pant] are getting enough opportunities. They are playing for the 'A' teams. They are getting opportunities to play for India also. I think it's fair. They also play for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises," More said.

"They are at the right place. There will be opportunities for them to play for India in the future. They are very talented, they're working hard. The day they get opportunities, they need to step up and deliver."