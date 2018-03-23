If early signs are anything to go by, then it is safe to say MS Dhoni is pumped up for the 11th season of Indian Premier League campaign with the Chennai Super Kings.

In his first training session for CSK in over two years, the skipper of the Men in Yellow seemed to be in full form. The 36-year-old was launching balls into the orbit and hitting some exquisite drives Thursday, March 22 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

In a series of clips uploaded on Twitter by CSK's official handle, Dhoni is seen dancing down the Chepauk wicket and hitting one straight into the empty stands.

Dhoni catches up N Srinivasan, Balaji

CSK's new-recruits Ambati Rayudu and M Asif had also attended the training session Thursday. Dhoni also had a brief conversation with newly-appointed bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji before catching up with the ground staff.

During the training session in the evening, Dhoni met former International Cricket Council (ICC) chief N Srinivasan and CSK CEO KS Viswanathan, according to Sportstar.

Meanwhile, other CSK stars, including Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, and batting coach Michael Hussey, arrived at the capital city of Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

Former Mumbai Indians skipper Harbhajan Singh, who will play for the Men in Yellow in the upcoming edition, announced his arrival in Chennai by posting a viral dialogue from popular Indian actor Rajinikanth's latest offering "Kabali' on Twitter.

Meanwhile, India opener Murali Vijay, who rejoined CSK for IPL 2018, hinted at the approach the Chennai-based franchise would adopt in the upcoming season.

"At CSK the team is always put higher than individual performances, and that's what we will look to do again," Vijay was quoted as saying by CSK's official website.

Notably, Vijay and star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo had attended a promotional event Thursday in Chennai.

There seems to be a festive mood already in the Super Kings' camp as their stars are getting into the groove with ad shoots and promotional events.

CSK have started their preparations earlier than the other franchises for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league. Notably, they will open their campaign against holders and three-time champion Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on April 7.