Remember Anil Kapoor and Sridevi's hit movie, Mr India? After a decade, the sequel of the iconic movie is on the cards and Sridevi will be a part of it. Earlier, there were reports that Anil will bring his son Harshvardhan Kapoor in Mr India 2.

Sridevi and Anil Kapoor will play their original roles while another young pair will also feature in pivotal parts. A source close to the development told Deccan Chronicle: "The idea is to take the story forward, but not just for the heck of it. We wanted a solid plot, and we have got it."

Unfortunately, Mr India director Shekhar Kapur has refused to direct the sequel. In the search for new vision, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Mom's director Ravi Udyawar seem to be strong contenders.

In the original story of Mr India, Anil's character Arun Verma turns invisible by the means of a device, which his father, a scientist, had invented. The invisible Arun then saves the country from evil Mogambo, played by Amrish Puri, while Sridevi was his lady-love.

Do you think the sequel will be appreciated like the original one? It was being reported that the sequel might bring the real life father-son duo, Anil and Hasrhvardhan, in reel-life characters. Harshvardhan might play the protagonist in the film. And, Anil might essay the role of Harshvardhan's reel-life father.

On the other hand, while Anil has been a part of the industry for a long time, Sridevi has made a comeback in the film industry with English Vinglish in 2012 and now, she will be seen in Mom, which is releasing on July 7.

It will be interesting to see the iconic pair together after more than 30 years.

Watch Mr India's iconic song: