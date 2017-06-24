We all know Rowan Atkinson as the English actor and comedian who essayed the role of Mr. Bean in the famous sitcom series. A few people know he is also a passionate auto enthusiast. The 56-year-old Britsh actor has a flamboyant garage that includes Aston Martin and a McLaren F1.

It looks like Atkinson is currently in a mood to sell one of his limited edition vehicles. A limited edition 2015 Land Rover Defender 90 Heritage of Atkinson will be offered for sale by Silverstone Auctions at the Silverstone Classic festival on July 29 and 30.

The Defender is undoubtedly one of the world's most iconic SUVs. The special Heritage edition is one of only 400 examples made as part of the Land Rover Defender Celebration Line, specially released to mark the end of the UK production of the current Defender.

The model set for auction was delivered to Atkinson in November 2015 and he is the first and only owner. Atkinson's Heritage edition Defender features iconic Grasmere Green Metallic paintwork, Alaska White roof, heritage style grille, headlamp surrounds, silver front bumpers, heavy-duty steel wheels and HUE 166 graphics in tribute to the first ever pre-production Series I Land Rover from 1947.

Inside the Heritage design includes an aluminium clock, aluminium door handles and perforated leather on the steering wheel, gear stick and handbrake, as well as cloth seats with vinyl sides and backs. A padded cubby box and Heritage logo rubber mats complete the look. An upgraded DBS stereo, mud flaps, tow bar and bespoke dog guard also featureis also part of the package.

Atkinson's Heritage edition Defender has covered just 2,260 miles so far. The SUV will be auctioned with a sale estimate between £38,000 and £45,000.