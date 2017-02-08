The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday left the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged at 6.25 percent. The markets were expecting at least a 25 bps cut from the MPC. Reacting to the announcement, India's benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex plunged 140 points to 28,195, while NSE Nifty was down by 51 points to 8,717.

Consequently, the reverse repo rate under the LAF remains unchanged at 5.75 percent, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate at 6.75 percent.

The rupee hit a high of 67.30 to the US dollar on Wednesday in response to the MPC decision.

In September 2016, the government amended the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (RBI Act) to form a six-member MPC for maintaining price stability, while keeping in mind the objective of growth. The MPC was also entrusted with the task of fixing the benchmark policy rate (repo rate) required to contain inflation within the specified target level.

Wednesday's policy review was Urjit Patel's second announcement as RBI governor. Previously, he had announced a 25 bps rate cut in October 2016. This was the central bank's sixth bi-monthly policy statement for the year 2016-17.

This is for the second time that decision-making on interest rates has shifted to the six-member panel, which has equal representation from the RBI and the government.