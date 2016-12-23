Bharatiya Janata Party MP Roopa Ganguly was on Friday admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after she complained of severe headache and partial loss of vision. The initial medical check-up has revealed traces of blood clots in her brain. Doctors, however, stated that her condition is "absolutely stable."

"Roopa Ganguly has been admitted to the hospital with a small haematoma in brain. She is absolutely stable," AMRI Hospital in Salt Lake City said in a statement. Haematoma refers to abnormal accumulation of blood within tissues.

A source revealed that the 50-year-old has complained of disturbance in her left eye's vision. Currently, the BJP MP is under observation and doctors have advised her to rest.

According to state BJP vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar, Ganguly was admitted to the hospital at around 4 pm on Friday. He also alleged that it was a result of injuries that Ganguly suffered in an attack by Trinamool Congress (TMC) activists in May.

Roopa Ganguly MP admitted to AMRI Hospital due to small haematoma & disturbed vision, result of earlier TMC attack on head. She is stable. — Jay Prakash Majumdar (@jay_majumdar) December 23, 2016

Ganguly, who is also the president of BJP's women's wing in West Bengal, was attacked at Kakdwip subdivision in South 24 Paraganas district near Kolkata in May.

The incident took place when Ganguly, along with other BJP workers, was returning from Ishwaripur village after visiting a party worker, who was allegedly assaulted by TMC workers and was admitted to a local hospital.

Ganguly is also an actress and playback singer, and became popular after playing Draupadi in the hit television series Mahabharat. She joined BJP in 2015. In October, President Pranab Mukherjee nominated Ganguly to the Rajya Sabha to fill the vacancy of nominated members.