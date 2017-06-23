If you are like Phoebe Buffay from Friends and hate Pottery Barn for its mass produced items, you might change your opinion soon. In a high-end collaboration, A-list designer Monique Lhuillier has joined hands with the upscale home furnishing store chain and will design a home decor collection.

Lhuillier will work with Pottery Barn to design entertainment and decor products along with tabletops, bedding and bath items. The multi-season collection is set to be launched in October.

Like fans, the Filipino designer too is thrilled with the collaboration. "Partnering with Pottery Barn to create a lifestyle collection couldn't have been more natural or rewarding. They are experts in creating relaxed environments that lend themselves to celebrating life's everyday moments," WWD quoted the designer as saying.

Lhuillier, who is extremely well-known for her bridal designs and is a regular at runway shows, has earlier partnered with the store for a kids collection. Talking about the new partnership, Monica Bhargava, executive vice president of product development and design at Pottery Barn, explained that a lot of the designs are inspired from Lhuillier's gowns and also reflect her choice of prints and shades.

"Throughout the design process we drew inspiration from Monique's gowns, finding the perfect balance of femininity and modernity as we translated her use of color, prints, and texture for the home," Architectural Digest quoted Bhargava as saying. "The Monique Lhuillier & Pottery Barn collection blends my passion for entertaining with my love of fashion to capture a unique sense of style, one that exudes femininity with a modern sensibility," the designer added.

While the 45-year-old designer is known for bridal wear, she also designs ready-to-wear collections and accessories and has quite a dream patron list. She has dressed numerous stars like Carrie Underwood, Olivia Wilde and Reese Witherspoon to name a few.

So if you are having a fall wedding, you can now not only don a Monique Lhuillier gown, but also get brand new home decor by the designer from Pottery Barn for your love nest.